Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.19.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63. Kinder Morgan has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $22.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $6,772,109.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.88 per share, with a total value of $5,664,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 243,739,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,794,585.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,400,000 shares of company stock valued at $24,858,000 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 163.6% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

