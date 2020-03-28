Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 15.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,310,516 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 435,736 shares during the last quarter. Fis Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the third quarter valued at $371,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 75.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 200,472 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 86,047 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 25.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 12.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 524,593 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 56,700 shares during the last quarter. 55.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $4.22 on Friday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $6.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average of $4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.10.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $996.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.81 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.55%. Kinross Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on KGC. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. TD Securities upped their target price on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.22.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.