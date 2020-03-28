Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Stock Price Up 12.5% After Insider Buying Activity

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) shares rose 12.5% on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $11.30 and last traded at $11.22, approximately 224,365 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 163,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

Specifically, Director Robert E. Mccracken bought 3,000 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $26,100.00. Also, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy bought 2,900 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $28,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,056.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 8,700 shares of company stock worth $96,187 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $503.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.83.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 24.95%. The business had revenue of $57.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.56 million. Research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 13,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

