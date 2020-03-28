Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

LVS has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America raised Las Vegas Sands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nomura reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Standpoint Research downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Las Vegas Sands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.42.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $42.10 on Tuesday. Las Vegas Sands has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $74.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.86 and a 200-day moving average of $61.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.60.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 96.93%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 56.3% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,423 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 18.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,938 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,449 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 7.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 49.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,061,417 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $523,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.8% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 50,184 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.