Linde (ETR:LIN) Given Buy Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Linde (ETR:LIN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

LIN has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €235.00 ($273.26) price target on shares of Linde and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Baader Bank set a €180.00 ($209.30) price target on shares of Linde and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on shares of Linde and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €195.00 ($226.74) price target on shares of Linde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €200.65 ($233.32).

ETR LIN opened at €150.75 ($175.29) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €175.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €180.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.92, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Linde has a fifty-two week low of €130.45 ($151.69) and a fifty-two week high of €208.60 ($242.56). The stock has a market capitalization of $80.98 billion and a PE ratio of 36.00.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

