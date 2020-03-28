Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MainStreet Bancshares Inc. is a full-service bank. The bank provides deposits, makes loans and other services for the public. MainStreet Bancshares Inc., formerly known as MainStreet Bank, is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

Get Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

MNSB stock opened at $15.63 on Wednesday. Mainstreet Bank Common Stock has a 52 week low of $13.59 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.72 and its 200 day moving average is $21.42. The firm has a market cap of $138.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.48.

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.37 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mainstreet Bank Common Stock will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Terry M. Saeger bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.41 per share, with a total value of $134,460.00. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the period. 14.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking services for businesses and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also provides loans for construction, renovations and improvements, commercial real estate, rental property, working capital, business, and land loans, as well as government contract loans, line of credit or seasonal line of credit, mortgage loans, auto loans, and term loans.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (MNSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.