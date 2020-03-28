Malvern Bancorp Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:MLVF)

Malvern Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MLVF) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Malvern Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.31. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Malvern Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Get Malvern Bancorp alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Malvern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Malvern Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

NASDAQ MLVF opened at $12.12 on Thursday. Malvern Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.84 and a 52 week high of $23.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.30.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Malvern Bancorp had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.36 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 26,741 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,086 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,952 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 44,564 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,619 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the period. 61.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Malvern Bancorp

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Malvern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malvern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.