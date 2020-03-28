Marine Products Corp. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:MPX)

Marine Products Corp. (NYSE:MPX) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Marine Products in a research note issued on Monday, March 23rd. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.87. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marine Products’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Marine Products had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $48.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.08 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MPX. ValuEngine upgraded Marine Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marine Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of NYSE MPX opened at $8.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.88. Marine Products has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $18.43. The company has a market cap of $288.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Marine Products’s payout ratio is currently 57.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marine Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $884,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Marine Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marine Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 46,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.93% of the company’s stock.

About Marine Products

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. The company provides Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi and SSX sportboats, Sunesta sportdecks, Signature cruisers, SunCoast sportdeck outboards, Vortex jet boats and the Surf Series, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats, as well as H2O Sport, and Fish and Ski boats.

