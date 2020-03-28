MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MarineMax in a report released on Monday, March 23rd. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.86. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for MarineMax’s FY2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.34. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

HZO has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

NYSE:HZO opened at $9.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.38. MarineMax has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $23.15. The company has a market cap of $204.11 million, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.16.

In related news, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $108,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,305.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $50,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,335.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,156 shares of company stock worth $216,768 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MarineMax during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in MarineMax during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of MarineMax in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MarineMax in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

