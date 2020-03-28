Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Mastercraft Boat in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 23rd. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.93. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Mastercraft Boat’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MCFT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $7.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $123.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.46. Mastercraft Boat has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $99.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.75 million. Mastercraft Boat had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 59.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Mastercraft Boat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Mastercraft Boat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercraft Boat by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercraft Boat by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Mastercraft Boat by 845.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 10,593 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

