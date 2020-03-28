Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.37% of Medallion Financial worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MFIN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Medallion Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 10,563 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ MFIN opened at $2.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.60 million, a PE ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 1.56. Medallion Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $29.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medallion Financial Corp will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medallion Financial Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

