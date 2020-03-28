Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mercantile Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.49. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mercantile Bank’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $38.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.40 million.

MBWM has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of Mercantile Bank stock opened at $20.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $330.89 million, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.94. Mercantile Bank has a 52-week low of $18.90 and a 52-week high of $37.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,220,000 after buying an additional 10,278 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Mercantile Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Mercantile Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.