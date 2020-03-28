MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.50 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.35.

Get MFA FINL INC/SH alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MFA opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $516.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.35. MFA FINL INC/SH has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $70.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.10 million. MFA FINL INC/SH had a net margin of 65.00% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 43.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. MFA FINL INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.90%.

In related news, EVP Ronald A. Freydberg acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 643,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,080.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MFA FINL INC/SH during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in MFA FINL INC/SH during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in MFA FINL INC/SH during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in MFA FINL INC/SH by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 9,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in MFA FINL INC/SH during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFA FINL INC/SH Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for MFA FINL INC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA FINL INC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.