Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Micron Technology in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 23rd. KeyCorp analyst W. Twigg now expects that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.58. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

MU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from to in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $43.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.08. The company has a market cap of $49.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.78.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 408.5% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $1,139,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,170,473.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,032,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,145. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

