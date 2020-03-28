Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,873 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 113,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,356,000 after buying an additional 51,398 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth $751,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 220,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,256,000 after buying an additional 24,961 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 193,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,553,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 383,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,886,000 after buying an additional 40,754 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALK stock opened at $29.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.37 and its 200-day moving average is $62.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $72.22.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. This is an increase from Alaska Air Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.36%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Buckingham Research downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.31.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

