Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) Position Lessened by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its stake in Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,300 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.40% of Moneygram International worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Moneygram International by 1,746.0% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,230,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,483 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in Moneygram International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 637,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 13,587 shares in the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Moneygram International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,188,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moneygram International during the 4th quarter valued at $737,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Moneygram International by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 319,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 186,526 shares in the last quarter. 32.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGI opened at $1.39 on Friday. Moneygram International Inc has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $6.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average is $2.95.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $323.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.22 million. Moneygram International had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that Moneygram International Inc will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on MGI shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moneygram International in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Northland Securities downgraded Moneygram International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Moneygram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Moneygram International in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Moneygram International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.23 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.24.

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

