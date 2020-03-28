Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Inc (NYSE:IIF) Short Interest Up 1,933.3% in March

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Inc (NYSE:IIF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 1,933.3% from the February 27th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,449,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,692,000 after acquiring an additional 17,403 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $5,045,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 244,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after buying an additional 23,387 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $3,259,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIF opened at $12.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.09. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.35 and a fifty-two week high of $21.77.

About Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

