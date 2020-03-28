Morgan Stanley Reiterates €14.00 Price Target for Salzgitter (ETR:SZG)

Morgan Stanley set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €16.34 ($19.00).

SZG stock opened at €11.10 ($12.90) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $600.10 million and a PE ratio of -2.49. Salzgitter has a 12 month low of €7.77 ($9.04) and a 12 month high of €31.51 ($36.64). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €13.52 and its 200 day moving average is €16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.32, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

