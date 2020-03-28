Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $1,838,371.69 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.93, for a total value of $1,838,371.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,663,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,189,537.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $117.08 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.59 and a 1 year high of $166.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.26 and a 200-day moving average of $150.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $332.40 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Morningstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the third quarter worth $416,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 3.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 8.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 46.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.