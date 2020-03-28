NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:NASB opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. NASB Financial has a twelve month low of $35.01 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.24 and a 200-day moving average of $44.79. The firm has a market cap of $284.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of -0.29.

NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.98 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from NASB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%.

NASB Financial, Inc operates as the unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, which include demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, brokered accounts, and certificates of deposit.

