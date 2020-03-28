National Bank Financial Cuts First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Price Target to C$11.25

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial from C$13.25 to C$11.25 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

FR has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$18.50 to C$17.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

TSE:FR opened at C$9.49 on Wednesday. First Majestic Silver has a twelve month low of C$5.30 and a twelve month high of C$16.50. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.84.

In related news, Director Douglas John Penrose sold 70,416 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.21, for a total value of C$1,141,689.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,195 shares in the company, valued at C$149,083.13. Also, Director Robert A. Mccallum sold 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.66, for a total value of C$68,303.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$548,162.91. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 17,305 shares of company stock valued at $180,595 and sold 80,416 shares valued at $1,289,993.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,867 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,772 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco, as well as 1,296 hectares of surface land; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; and Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas in Mexico.

