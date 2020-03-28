National Bank Financial Cuts Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Price Target to C$4.50

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial from C$5.25 to C$4.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FVI. Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.60 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.00 price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Friday, March 13th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.75 to C$4.75 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$5.80 price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at C$3.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14. Fortuna Silver Mines has a twelve month low of C$2.05 and a twelve month high of C$6.12.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$91.05 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.