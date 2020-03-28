National Bank Financial Cuts NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) Price Target to C$74.00

NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial from C$75.00 to C$74.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley upgraded NEWMONT GOLD-TS from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Get NEWMONT GOLD-TS alerts:

TSE:NGT opened at C$64.43 on Wednesday. NEWMONT GOLD-TS has a twelve month low of C$40.01 and a twelve month high of C$70.88. The company has a market capitalization of $51.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$62.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. NEWMONT GOLD-TS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.02%.

NEWMONT GOLD-TS Company Profile

Newmont Goldcorp Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for NEWMONT GOLD-TS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEWMONT GOLD-TS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.