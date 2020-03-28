National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Transcontinental (TSE:TCL)

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Transcontinental in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.32 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.40. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock.

Transcontinental has a 12 month low of C$23.27 and a 12 month high of C$31.95.

In related news, Director Christine Desaulniers sold 9,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.73, for a total value of C$153,945.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$283,104.

About Transcontinental

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

