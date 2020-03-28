National Bank Financial Raises Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) Price Target to C$4.50

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:GSC opened at C$3.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.92, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Golden Star Resources has a one year low of C$2.56 and a one year high of C$6.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.28 million and a PE ratio of -5.90.

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$87.19 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Golden Star Resources will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

