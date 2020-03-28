National Bank Financial Trims Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Target Price to C$4.50

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Shares of OSK stock opened at C$2.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.25. The stock has a market cap of $762.77 million and a PE ratio of -7.27. Osisko Mining has a 1 year low of C$1.67 and a 1 year high of C$4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.05.

In related news, Director John Feliks Burzynski sold 20,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.90, for a total transaction of C$78,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,369,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,339,490. Also, Director Bryan A. Coates sold 15,900 shares of Osisko Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.00, for a total value of C$63,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 543,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,175,520. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 310,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,467.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,400 hectares located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau, Québec.

