Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Downgraded to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Neogen in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of Neogen in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neogen from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neogen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.67.

Get Neogen alerts:

NEOG stock opened at $58.59 on Tuesday. Neogen has a one year low of $48.91 and a one year high of $79.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 52.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.73.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Neogen had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $99.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Neogen’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Neogen will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James P. Tobin purchased 734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.62 per share, for a total transaction of $44,495.08. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,410. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Herbert sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total transaction of $2,049,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 176,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,360.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,001 shares of company stock valued at $245,627 and sold 75,477 shares valued at $5,106,022. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Neogen by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Neogen during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Neogen during the 4th quarter valued at $61,007,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Neogen during the 4th quarter valued at $4,220,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Neogen during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

See Also: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.