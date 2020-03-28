NFI Group (TSE:NFI) PT Lowered to C$16.50 at TD Securities

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$16.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NFI. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$38.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday. AltaCorp Capital decreased their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$39.00 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Get NFI Group alerts:

NFI opened at C$15.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.72, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.72. NFI Group has a 52 week low of C$9.12 and a 52 week high of C$39.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 16.73.

In other news, Director Brian Vincent Tobin purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.87 per share, with a total value of C$49,335.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$214,903.26.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures heavy-duty transit buses, medium-duty buses, low-floor cutaway buses, and motor coaches in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations; and Aftermarket Operations. The Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty transit buses, motor coaches, medium-duty buses and cutaways.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.