NFI Group (TSE:NFI) PT Lowered to C$17.00

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. AltaCorp Capital reduced their target price on NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on NFI Group from C$38.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC cut their price objective on NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on NFI Group from C$39.00 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Get NFI Group alerts:

NFI opened at C$15.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$27.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.73. NFI Group has a 12-month low of C$9.12 and a 12-month high of C$39.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.72.

In other news, Director Brian Vincent Tobin acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,335.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at C$214,903.26.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures heavy-duty transit buses, medium-duty buses, low-floor cutaway buses, and motor coaches in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations; and Aftermarket Operations. The Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty transit buses, motor coaches, medium-duty buses and cutaways.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.