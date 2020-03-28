Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) PT Set at €36.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NOEJ. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Warburg Research set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Norma Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €34.69 ($40.34).

NOEJ stock opened at €16.13 ($18.76) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €33.26. Norma Group has a 12-month low of €17.98 ($20.91) and a 12-month high of €47.36 ($55.07). The stock has a market capitalization of $513.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.54.

Norma Group Company Profile

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

