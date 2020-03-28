Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) PT Set at €38.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Norma Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €34.69 ($40.34).

NOEJ stock opened at €16.13 ($18.76) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €27.55 and its 200 day moving average price is €33.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.60. Norma Group has a fifty-two week low of €17.98 ($20.91) and a fifty-two week high of €47.36 ($55.07). The firm has a market capitalization of $513.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92.

Norma Group Company Profile

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

