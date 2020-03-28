Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NTIC. ValuEngine downgraded Northern Technologies International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Technologies International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Get Northern Technologies International alerts:

NTIC stock opened at $7.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.42. The company has a market capitalization of $61.95 million, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.17. Northern Technologies International has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $14.88.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $14.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 8.75%. On average, analysts predict that Northern Technologies International will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 100.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 63,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 37,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military, retail consumer, and oil and gas markets. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.