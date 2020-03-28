Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,123 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,745 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.1% of Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from to in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie downgraded shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from to in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.07.

AAPL opened at $247.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,130.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $287.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

