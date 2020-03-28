Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) had its price objective lifted by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Novavax from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Novavax from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Novavax from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Novavax from to in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. Novavax has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $17.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.17. The company has a market cap of $656.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.41.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $8.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 million. As a group, analysts expect that Novavax will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Novavax by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 9,422 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Novavax by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Novavax by 473.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Novavax by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Novavax by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares during the period. 20.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

