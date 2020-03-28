Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 55.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,844 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Novocure were worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Novocure by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Novocure by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Novocure during the 4th quarter worth $387,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Novocure during the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Novocure during the 4th quarter worth $914,000. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Michael J. Ambrogi sold 11,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $945,270.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,601,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 18,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $1,534,573.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,605,664.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 180,796 shares of company stock valued at $16,574,374. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVCR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Novocure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Novocure in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

Shares of NVCR opened at $65.50 on Friday. Novocure Ltd has a 12 month low of $41.51 and a 12 month high of $98.84. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -818.75 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.82.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Novocure had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $99.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novocure Ltd will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

