NRW Holdings Limited (ASX:NWH) Insider Sells A$4,964,000.00 in Stock

NRW Holdings Limited (ASX:NWH) insider Julian Pemberton sold 3,650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.36 ($0.96), for a total transaction of A$4,964,000.00 ($3,520,567.38).

Shares of ASX NWH opened at A$1.23 ($0.87) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$2.28 and a 200-day moving average price of A$2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.73, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $522.69 million and a PE ratio of 12.63. NRW Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of A$1.35 ($0.96) and a 1 year high of A$3.45 ($2.45).

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This is a boost from NRW’s previous Interim dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. NRW’s dividend payout ratio is 51.55%.

About NRW

NRW Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides civil and mining contracting, urban development, and drilling and blasting services in Australia. It operates through three business segments: Civil, Mining, and Drill & Blast. The Civil segment delivers private and public civil infrastructure, mine development, bulk earthworks, and commercial and residential projects.

