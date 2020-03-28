Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 265.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,650 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $3,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nutrien by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Nutrien by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in Nutrien by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nutrien by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NTR opened at $30.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.41. Nutrien Ltd has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $55.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.19). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.95%.

NTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Bernstein Bank cut shares of Nutrien to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.73.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

