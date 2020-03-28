Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) Cut to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NVA. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Nuvista Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$3.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Nuvista Energy from C$3.50 to C$1.85 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Nuvista Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$1.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.00 target price on Nuvista Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Nuvista Energy from C$5.50 to C$4.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$3.77.

Get Nuvista Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE:NVA opened at C$0.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $124.08 million and a P/E ratio of -1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.54 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.25. Nuvista Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.24 and a 52-week high of C$5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$156.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$160.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nuvista Energy will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Nuvista Energy news, Director Pentti Olavi Karkkainen purchased 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at C$110,000. Also, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk purchased 14,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.83 per share, with a total value of C$40,570.88. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 91,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$259,027.07. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 88,336 shares of company stock valued at $86,346.

Nuvista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, delineation, and production of condensate, and oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.