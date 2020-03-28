Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) Cut to “Neutral” at CSFB

CSFB lowered shares of Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NVA. TD Securities decreased their target price on Nuvista Energy from C$5.50 to C$4.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Nuvista Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$3.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Nuvista Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. AltaCorp Capital decreased their target price on Nuvista Energy from C$5.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Nuvista Energy from C$3.50 to C$1.85 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nuvista Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$3.77.

TSE:NVA opened at C$0.43 on Wednesday. Nuvista Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.24 and a twelve month high of C$5.19. The company has a market cap of $124.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.63.

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$156.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$160.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nuvista Energy will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk bought 14,336 shares of Nuvista Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,570.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 91,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$259,027.07. Also, Director Pentti Olavi Karkkainen bought 24,000 shares of Nuvista Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.10 per share, with a total value of C$26,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$110,000. Insiders purchased 88,336 shares of company stock valued at $86,346 over the last 90 days.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, delineation, and production of condensate, and oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

