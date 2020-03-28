Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) & SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NYSE:SNDE) Head-To-Head Review

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) and SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Occidental Petroleum and SUNDANCE ENERGY/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Occidental Petroleum 7 10 2 1 1.85 SUNDANCE ENERGY/S 0 3 2 0 2.40

Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus target price of $38.06, indicating a potential upside of 227.78%. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a consensus target price of $6.67, indicating a potential upside of 214.47%. Given Occidental Petroleum’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Occidental Petroleum is more favorable than SUNDANCE ENERGY/S.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Occidental Petroleum and SUNDANCE ENERGY/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Occidental Petroleum $21.23 billion 0.49 -$667.00 million $1.45 8.01 SUNDANCE ENERGY/S $164.93 million 0.88 -$28.14 million ($5.40) -0.39

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Occidental Petroleum. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Occidental Petroleum, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Occidental Petroleum and SUNDANCE ENERGY/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Occidental Petroleum -2.94% 4.82% 1.46% SUNDANCE ENERGY/S 24.02% 13.45% 6.16%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.5% of Occidental Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Occidental Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Occidental Petroleum has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a beta of 2.91, suggesting that its stock price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S beats Occidental Petroleum on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals, including chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated organics, potassium chemicals, ethylene dichloride, chlorinated isocyanurates, sodium silicates, and calcium chloride; vinyls comprising vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride, and ethylene. The Midstream and Marketing segment gathers, processes, transports, stores, purchases, and markets oil, condensate, NGLs, natural gas, carbon dioxide, and power. This segment also trades around its assets consisting of transportation and storage capacity; and invests in entities. Occidental Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S Company Profile

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

