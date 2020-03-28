OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Given New C$2.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its price objective trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Pi Financial set a C$4.00 target price on shares of OceanaGold and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Raymond James set a C$4.50 target price on shares of OceanaGold and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.75.

Shares of TSE OGC opened at C$1.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.88 million and a PE ratio of 72.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.61. OceanaGold has a 12 month low of C$1.16 and a 12 month high of C$4.40.

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

