Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 218,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,694 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $3,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OII. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 82,474 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 167,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 3,062.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,190,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,137,000 after buying an additional 1,153,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 843,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,427,000 after buying an additional 102,076 shares during the last quarter. 98.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OII stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.72. Oceaneering International has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.24. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $560.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Oceaneering International will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

OII has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.30 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.30 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Oceaneering International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

In other Oceaneering International news, CEO Roderick A. Larson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,785. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director M Kevin Mcevoy purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $91,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 82,780 shares of company stock valued at $285,442 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

