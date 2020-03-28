Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OEC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.67.

NYSE:OEC opened at $7.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $449.27 million, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.38. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $21.87.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $322.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.94 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 64.30%. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Orion Engineered Carbons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Orion Engineered Carbons’s payout ratio is currently 42.78%.

In related news, insider Michael Reers purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.35 per share, with a total value of $56,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,391.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick F. Tuttle purchased 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $59,287.50. In the last three months, insiders bought 14,850 shares of company stock valued at $184,862.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,081,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,080,000 after purchasing an additional 645,987 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,582,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,547,000 after purchasing an additional 26,634 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,163,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,450,000 after purchasing an additional 224,164 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,103,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,295,000 after purchasing an additional 49,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,639,000. 93.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

