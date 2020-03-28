Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires New Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 38 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Markel by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Markel by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in Markel by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 19,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,924,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Markel by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,392,000 after buying an additional 31,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Markel by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,104,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Markel from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Markel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,174.00.

In other news, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,144.69, for a total transaction of $457,876.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,870,220.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $892.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,151.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,153.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Markel Co. has a one year low of $710.52 and a one year high of $1,347.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.62.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $36.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $29.19. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Markel had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 5.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 40.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

