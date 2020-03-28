Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires New Stake in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 839,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,639,000 after purchasing an additional 482,796 shares during the last quarter. SRB Corp lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. SRB Corp now owns 9,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 195.8% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 22,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,950,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $181,506,000 after purchasing an additional 51,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MXIM shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nomura started coverage on Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.87.

Shares of MXIM stock opened at $47.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 6.60. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.93 and a 52-week high of $65.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.41 and its 200 day moving average is $58.18.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 33.82% and a net margin of 35.93%. The company had revenue of $551.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.01%.

In related news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $66,297.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,178,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,760 shares of company stock worth $2,244,751 in the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.