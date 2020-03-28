Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 405 United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 405 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in United Continental by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of United Continental by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 5,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of United Continental by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of United Continental by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of United Continental by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Standpoint Research upgraded United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Argus lowered United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra decreased their target price on United Continental from $110.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Continental currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.79.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $32.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.36. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $96.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.78.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.88 billion. United Continental had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Continental Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

