Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys New Shares in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 245,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,836,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 9,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $59.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.44 and a 200-day moving average of $73.45. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $81.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.3374 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

