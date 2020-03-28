Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 325 SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock opened at $72.87 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $57.85 and a 52-week high of $107.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.54.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

