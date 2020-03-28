Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 751 Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 751 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Blackstone Group by 359.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Blackstone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

In other Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 610,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $16,017,132.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $1,590,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,618,455.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,665,085 shares of company stock valued at $41,383,583. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BX opened at $46.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Blackstone Group LP has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $64.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.77. The firm has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.54.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 314.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

