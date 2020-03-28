Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Invests $32,000 in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 349.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 319.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CWT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th.

NYSE CWT opened at $47.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 0.27. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $39.74 and a 12-month high of $57.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $176.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.54 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT).

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.